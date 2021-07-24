Ayeza Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' in new video

Actor Ayeza Khan is paying a tribute to Bollywood actor Kajol.

Taking to her Instagram this week, Ayeza re-enacted Kajol's iconic dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she sported a blue and red tracksuit.

"Playing this character has been so fun for me! Especially because it allowed me enjoy some of my favourite movie stars, like @kajol I’m so grateful and can’t wait for you guys to see this!" Ayeza captioned ahead of her upcoming drama.

The diva also received praises from other actors. "Wah zabardast!!" wrote Zahid Ahmed.

"I have seen your series chupke chupke and this movie too. Your sound and Kajal sound is similar," added another fan.

Take a look:







