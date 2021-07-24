Sindh closes private, public universities till July 31

KARACHI: Public and private universities in Sindh will remain closed till July 31, a notification from the province's home department said Saturday, as the provincial government ramps up curbs to stem the spread of coronavirus.



The Sindh government a day earlier had announced it would reimpose coronavirus restrictions in the province starting Monday, after the positivity ratio in the province crossed 10%.

The decision came during a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

New curbs which will be imposed from Monday

Educational institutions to remain closed from July 26 to 31.

Exams will be held as per schedule.

Offices — private and public — to function at 50% capacity.

"Complete ban" on all functions and gatherings, including indoor and outdoor weddings.



All public places to remain closed for visitors.

Indoor, outdoor dining banned at restaurants

Restaurants to offer takeaway till 10pm and delivery services till 12am.

Businesses to operate from 6am-6pm.

Stand-alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruit/vegetable vendors, and pharmacies, however, are exempt from restrictions, the notification said.

The curbs will be subject to a review after one week.

The provincial health secretary had informed the meeting that the positivity ratio of the province has climbed to 10.3%, while the situation in Karachi is particularly bad, with a positivity ratio of 21.58%.

CM Shah observed that the coronavirus situation in the province was indeed alarming and warned of it worsening after Eid, where large gatherings are customary.

Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi told the participants that 85% of the patients admitted to Sindh’s hospitals were not vaccinated.