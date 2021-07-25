Pak vs WI: Watch Pakistan's training session ahead of T20I series

The Pakistan cricket team began their first practice session on Friday in preparation for their upcoming series against the West Indies, after they faced consecutive setbacks against England in their previous series.



A team activity at a beach resort in Barbados preceded the training, photos of which were shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

The team, which landed in the country on June 21, was first tested for coronavirus, after which the training session began.

Five Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches will take place between both sides.



Schedule of West Indies tour

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure