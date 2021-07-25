 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Watch Pakistan's training session ahead of T20I series

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

The Pakistan cricket team began their first practice session on Friday in preparation for their upcoming series against the West Indies, after they faced consecutive setbacks against England in their previous series.

A team activity at a beach resort in Barbados preceded the training, photos of which were shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

The team, which landed in the country on June 21, was first tested for coronavirus, after which the training session began.

Related items

Five Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches will take place between both sides.

Schedule of West Indies tour

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure

More From Sports:

China claim early Olympic golds, Ecuador's Carapaz wins cycling crown

China claim early Olympic golds, Ecuador's Carapaz wins cycling crown
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player content despite defeat

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player content despite defeat
41-year-old Iranian nurse breaks Olympic pistol shooting record, bags gold medal

41-year-old Iranian nurse breaks Olympic pistol shooting record, bags gold medal
Pak vs WI: 'Where's my miyan?' Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife asks PCB

Pak vs WI: 'Where's my miyan?' Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife asks PCB
Pak vs WI: Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir determined to perform well in Caribbean

Pak vs WI: Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir determined to perform well in Caribbean
PCB, franchises agree on PSL-7 schedule

PCB, franchises agree on PSL-7 schedule
Pak vs WI: T20 series schedule likely to be changed

Pak vs WI: T20 series schedule likely to be changed
Pakistan kick off training in preparation for first T20 against West Indies

Pakistan kick off training in preparation for first T20 against West Indies
Tokyo Olympics: Organisers thank medics at opening ceremony overshadowed by pandemic

Tokyo Olympics: Organisers thank medics at opening ceremony overshadowed by pandemic
'We are all behind you': Pakistan cricketers extend best wishes to Tokyo Olympics contingent

'We are all behind you': Pakistan cricketers extend best wishes to Tokyo Olympics contingent
On eve of Tokyo Olympics 2020, opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke

On eve of Tokyo Olympics 2020, opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke
Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem, Najma Parveen off to Tokyo for Olympics 2020

Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem, Najma Parveen off to Tokyo for Olympics 2020

Latest

view all