Pak vs WI: Watch Pakistan's training session ahead of T20I series

Sunday Jul 25, 2021
The Pakistan cricket team began their first practice session on Friday in preparation for their upcoming series against the West Indies, after they faced consecutive setbacks against England in their previous series.
A team activity at a beach resort in Barbados preceded the training, photos of which were shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.
The team, which landed in the country on June 21, was first tested for coronavirus, after which the training session began.
Five Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches will take place between both sides.
21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados
27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana
12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
25 Aug – Departure