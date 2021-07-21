 
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaking during a post-match press conference in Manchester, on July 21, 2021. — YouTube
  • Babar Azam hopes team can produce good results in upcoming matches.
  • "Mohammad Rizwan's performance was up to the mark during this tour."
  • Pakistan lost both the ODI and T20I series against England.

MANCHESTER: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Wednesday he was aware of the mistakes his side had made during the series against England and assured the team would work through them.

Adil Rashid took a career-best haul before England just did enough in a nervous chase to wrap up their white-ball home season with a thrilling three-wicket win over Pakistan in a Twenty20 decider at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England wrapped up the T20I series with a 2-1 victory following the humiliating ODI defeat — 3-0 — that Pakistan had suffered at the hands of the hosts just a few days ago.

The skipper, speaking during a post-match press conference, said his side had set a 15-20 run short target for England in the final and decisive T20I match.

There are ups and downs in cricket, but I hope that the team can produce good results in the upcoming matches, Babar said, as Pakistan's tour of the West Indies will start later this month.

The skipper said the team faces a setback when wickets fall continuously, adding that the batsman had played some amateur shots during the third T20I.

Babar lauded the spinners for bowling well and noted that Pakistan's fielding was getting better with time. "We still need to work on building [match-winning] partnerships.

"Mohammad Rizwan's performance was up to the mark during this tour," Babar added.

