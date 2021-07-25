Deepika Padukone's new silhouette shot has Ranveer Singh's heart

Deepika Padukone has left husband Ranveer Singh smitten with her latest photo.

The actor, who never shies away from praising his lady love on social media, was amongst the first ones to garner love on Deepika's latest picture.

Deepika turned to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a monochrome photo with her fans as she stands behind the curtain.

The Piku actor slipped into athleisure with her hair tied in a bun. The star captioned the stunning shot with moon emojis.

While fans dubbed the actor 'most beautiful' in the comments, hubby Ranveer Singh called her "gorg" in the comments section.

