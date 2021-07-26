PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz (L) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R).

Bilawal Bhutto says despite rigging and violence by the PTI, PPP has emerged as the largest Opposition party in Kashmir.

Says Election Commission failed to take action against the PTI.

Maryam Nawaz says she has not accepted the results and will never accept them.

LAHORE/KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday alleged that the PTI won the Kashmir polls through rigging and rejected the results of the elections held Sunday.

Maryam praised the party workers for "putting up a good fight" despite "violence and rigging by PTI" in the Kashmir elections held Sunday.

According to unofficial results, the PPP has emerged as the largest Opposition party in the AJK Legislative Assembly with 11 seats while PML-N bagged six and two other parties got one each. The PTI won 25 out of 45 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto claimed the election commission had failed to take action against the PTI for violating electoral rules.



"Despite this, PPP emerged as the largest opposition party in AJK with 11 seats, up from 3 seats last time. incredibly proud of PPPAJK for putting up a good fight," the PPP leader tweeted while sharing the list of the party's winning candidates.



'Will not accept results'

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted that she has not accepted the results and will never accept them. "I did not accept the 2018 results either or acknowledge this fake government," she added.

She lauded the party workers and voters.

"What response we will come up with for this shameless rigging, is a matter that the party will decide soon, InshaAllah."

In another tweet, she praised the party workers for fighting against all odds in the elections.

"I would like to commend all the voters and workers of PML-N for their courage and bravery. I am very proud of them," she said.