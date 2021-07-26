 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz (L) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R).
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz (L) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R).

  • Bilawal Bhutto says despite rigging and violence by the PTI, PPP has emerged as the largest Opposition party in Kashmir.
  • Says Election Commission failed to take action against the PTI.
  • Maryam Nawaz says she has not accepted the results and will never accept them.

LAHORE/KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday alleged that the PTI won the Kashmir polls through rigging and rejected the results of the elections held Sunday.

Maryam praised the party workers for "putting up a good fight" despite "violence and rigging by PTI" in the Kashmir elections held Sunday.

According to unofficial results, the PPP has emerged as the largest Opposition party in the AJK Legislative Assembly with 11 seats while PML-N bagged six and two other parties got one each. The PTI won 25 out of 45 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto claimed the election commission had failed to take action against the PTI for violating electoral rules.

Related items

"Despite this, PPP emerged as the largest opposition party in AJK with 11 seats, up from 3 seats last time. incredibly proud of PPPAJK for putting up a good fight," the PPP leader tweeted while sharing the list of the party's winning candidates.

'Will not accept results'

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted that she has not accepted the results and will never accept them. "I did not accept the 2018 results either or acknowledge this fake government," she added.

She lauded the party workers and voters.

"What response we will come up with for this shameless rigging, is a matter that the party will decide soon, InshaAllah."

In another tweet, she praised the party workers for fighting against all odds in the elections.

"I would like to commend all the voters and workers of PML-N for their courage and bravery. I am very proud of them," she said.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control
Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2

Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2
2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket

2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket
Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%
Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says

Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says
Kashmir Election live results: Latest party positions across 45 constituencies

Kashmir Election live results: Latest party positions across 45 constituencies
4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley

4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley
'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election

'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election
Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing

Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing
Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad

Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad
Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources

Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources
Karachi: Stranded cargo ship to be finally rescued on fifth day

Karachi: Stranded cargo ship to be finally rescued on fifth day

Latest

view all