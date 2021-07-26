Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Adnan Siddiqui revealed he is having mild infection after testing positive for the novel virus

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui revealed he contracted COVID-19 on Monday.

In a post uploaded to Instagram, the artist said he is having mild infection after testing positive for the novel virus.

The Mom star went on to add that he is self-isolating himself and urge everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

"Hello everyone! So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one!" Adnan wrote.

He added, "I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation."

"I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last week, to get the tests done," the actor concluded.

After Adnan's post, a number of prominent stars commented, wishing him well.

"Take care of yourself," wrote Ayeza Khan. Saba Qamar commented, "Get well soon, Dost."

Hira Mani also commented, "Take care Adnan bhai."