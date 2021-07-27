Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job

Talha Talib. File photo

TOKYO: Pakistan's weightlifting athlete Talha Talib has appealed to the government authorities to regularise his job in Wapda.

"The ministry of WAPDA now please regular me and also give promotions for my better future," said the 21-year-old weightlifter from Gujranwala on the microblogging website.

"Its been 3 years I have no promotion from WAPDA ! Please notice."

Talha Talib is currently in Tokyo taking part in the weightlifting competition in the 67kg category. On Sunday, he finished fifth surpassed by athletes from China, Colombia, and Italy in final attempts.



The weightlifter is turning a lot of heads in Pakistan as the majority of social media users calls him a hero as he is the first athlete from Pakistan in 44 years.

Also, he entered the competition without a coach, yet he showed his mettle.

In an interview ahead of the Olympics, Talha had highlighted how the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had not organised any training camp for weightlifters in the last three years.

Talha himself had to train at a makeshift gym in the courtyard of a school in Gujranwala in the absence of an adequate facility arranged by the PSB.