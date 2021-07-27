 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Talha Talib. File photo
TOKYO: Pakistan's weightlifting athlete Talha Talib has appealed to the government authorities to regularise his job in Wapda.

"The ministry of WAPDA now please regular me and also give promotions for my better future," said the 21-year-old weightlifter from Gujranwala on the microblogging website.

"Its been 3 years I have no promotion from WAPDA ! Please notice."

Talha Talib is currently in Tokyo taking part in the weightlifting competition in the 67kg category. On Sunday, he finished fifth surpassed by athletes from China, Colombia, and Italy in final attempts.

Also read: Pakistan misses out on maiden Olympic weightlifting medal after Talha Talib falls short

The weightlifter is turning a lot of heads in Pakistan as the majority of social media users calls him a hero as he is the first athlete from Pakistan in 44 years. 

Also, he entered the competition without a coach, yet he showed his mettle.

In an interview ahead of the Olympics, Talha had highlighted how the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had not organised any training camp for weightlifters in the last three years.

Also read: Social media praises Talha Talib for reaching Tokyo Olympics sans proper facilities

Talha himself had to train at a makeshift gym in the courtyard of a school in Gujranwala in the absence of an adequate facility arranged by the PSB.

