pakistan
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Noor Mukadam asked me to bring Rs700,000 to Zahir Jaffer's house: driver

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Noor Mukadam asked her driver to bring to arrange Rs700,000 and arrange bring it to the house of Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in her murder, Noor's driver told Geo News.

Khalil said, however, that he could only arrange Rs300,000. 

Khalil, Noor's driver, told Geo News that Noor called him and said that she immediately needed Rs700,000 and that her parents should not find out about it.

According to the driver, he told Noor that he could not manage to bring Rs700,000. He said Noor told him it was important that he bring it and asked him to take it from a friend or arrange it from his acquaintances.

Khalil said he managed to accumulate Rs300,000 and on Monday afternoon, July 19, he reached Zahir Jaffer's house at the address given by Noor.

"When I called Noor Mukadam, she said she can't come out and to hand over the money to the cook," Khalil said. He then handed the money over to the domestic worker.

According to Khalil, he has identified the cook of accused Zahir in front of the police.

The driver also revealed that when Noor called him for the first time, she told him to tell her parents that she was going to Lahore. 

More to follow...

