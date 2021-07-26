Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer's name to be placed on ECL, says Sheikh Rasheed

 
pakistan
Monday Jul 26 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

  • Name of Zahir Jaffer, main accused in murder of Noor Mukadam, placed on PNIL, announces Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.
  • Says Zahir's name will also be added to ECL.
  • Islamabad court remands Zahir to police custody for two more days.

The name of Zahir Jaffer, the man accused of the brutal murder of a former Pakistani diplomat's 27-year-old daughter Noor Mukadam, will be placed on the Exit Control List, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday.

His name has already been added to the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), the interior minister said, confirming that the father of the accused and his employees have been arrested.

The names of the accused in the Noor-e-Mukadam case will be presented in Cabinet this week for inclusion in the ECL, Rasheed said.

Noor Mukadam murder: Parents of Zahir Jaffer arrested, say police

He said he wants Noor's killer to be sentenced to death.

Zahir Jaffer remanded to police custody for two more days

An Islamabad court, meanwhile, remanded Zahir Jaffer to police custody for two more days on Monday.

Accused Jaffer was produced in court on completion of his two-day physical remand. Public prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court that they have recovered a pistol from the accused.

The court granted a two-day physical remand to the accused at the request of the police and after questioning the accused, ordered them produce him in court again on July 28.

Read more: Gruesome Islamabad murder brings scrutiny to role of Therapy Works

Earlier, the police had requested the court for further physical remand of the accused and said that a murder knife was recovered from his possession. A pistol and an iron mace recovered from the accused were also seized.

Jaffer's parents were arrested a day earlier, along with a janitor of the house and two other employees.

The police said that the parents of the accused and two employees were arrested on the charge of concealing a crime. Later, the parents and two employees were remanded into police custody for two days.

