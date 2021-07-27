 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf departs on visit to US

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021


National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf leaves for official visit to US.
National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf leaves for official visit to US.
  • National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf departs on visit to US. 
  • During his visit, the national security adviser will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and other senior officials.
  • His visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, says PM House

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday left for an official visit to the United States.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister House, Dr Yusuf has departed on a visit to the US to review progress on bilateral engagement.

During his visit, the national security adviser will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and other senior officials.

His visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, read the statement. Dr Yusuf will also hold meetings with other US legislators, the Pakistani community in the US, think tanks and others. 

Related items

On June 25, speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath, Dr Yusuf had said if US President Joe Biden did not want to talk to Pakistan, then "good luck" as Pakistan was not waiting for him to call either.

The national security adviser had expressed concern over the current Afghanistan situation, saying that "it is not good".

Yusuf was responding to a question asked about the prime minister's recent comments during his interview with a US channel. PM Khan had said that Biden had not spoken to him since assuming official duties as president.

"Whenever he has time he can speak to me. At the moment, clearly, he has other priorities," he had told Axios anchor Jonathan Swan.

Yusuf had also complained of a lack of coordination among the Pakistani and US officials on Afghanistan, saying we came to know about the withdrawal of foreign troops from the media.

"We don't want anyone to insult the US but if the finger is pointed at Pakistan, then it will be responded to," he had said. 

More From Pakistan:

'Just try it. If you enjoy it, go for it': Malala to girls who want to play cricket

'Just try it. If you enjoy it, go for it': Malala to girls who want to play cricket
19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit K2

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit K2
US ready to join hands with Pakistan to address challenges of climate change: John Kerry

US ready to join hands with Pakistan to address challenges of climate change: John Kerry
Noor Mukadam asked me to bring Rs700,000 to Zahir Jaffer's house: driver

Noor Mukadam asked me to bring Rs700,000 to Zahir Jaffer's house: driver
Riyadh wants to strengthen its bilateral ties with Islamabad: Saudi foreign minister

Riyadh wants to strengthen its bilateral ties with Islamabad: Saudi foreign minister
Pakistan's COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July

Pakistan's COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July
Pakistan reports no new cases of polio in first six months of 2021: report

Pakistan reports no new cases of polio in first six months of 2021: report
Resignation of KP minister Hisham Inam Ullah Khan comes to fore

Resignation of KP minister Hisham Inam Ullah Khan comes to fore
Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan handed over to Afghanistan with dignity: ISPR

Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan handed over to Afghanistan with dignity: ISPR

8-year-old gets justice after court convicts father for rape

8-year-old gets justice after court convicts father for rape
CM House Sindh offices to close as coronavirus cases rise

CM House Sindh offices to close as coronavirus cases rise
Door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive kicks off in Punjab's districts

Door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive kicks off in Punjab's districts

Latest

view all