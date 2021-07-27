National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf departs on visit to US. 





ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday left for an official visit to the United States.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister House, Dr Yusuf has departed on a visit to the US to review progress on bilateral engagement.

During his visit, the national security adviser will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and other senior officials.

His visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, read the statement. Dr Yusuf will also hold meetings with other US legislators, the Pakistani community in the US, think tanks and others.

On June 25, speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath, Dr Yusuf had said if US President Joe Biden did not want to talk to Pakistan, then "good luck" as Pakistan was not waiting for him to call either.



The national security adviser had expressed concern over the current Afghanistan situation, saying that "it is not good".

Yusuf was responding to a question asked about the prime minister's recent comments during his interview with a US channel. PM Khan had said that Biden had not spoken to him since assuming official duties as president.

"Whenever he has time he can speak to me. At the moment, clearly, he has other priorities," he had told Axios anchor Jonathan Swan.

Yusuf had also complained of a lack of coordination among the Pakistani and US officials on Afghanistan, saying we came to know about the withdrawal of foreign troops from the media.

"We don't want anyone to insult the US but if the finger is pointed at Pakistan, then it will be responded to," he had said.