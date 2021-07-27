 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Two more Pakistani athletes eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Two more Pakistani athletes eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

KARACHI: Two more Pakistani athletes were eliminated from Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday without medals after failing to qualify for the next stages in their respective sports.

Mahoor Shahzad was representing Pakistan in Badminton and Haseeb Tariq in Swimming at the Games.

Pakistan’s top ranked and world number 133 shuttler Mahoor was facing world number 26, Kirsty Gilmour, and after resisting against the better ranked player for 31 minutes, she went down 21-14, 21-14.

This was the second consecutive defeat for Mahoor at the Olympics, which led to her elimination from the race.

She played two matches and lost both. In the first match, the Pakistani shuttler was defeated by Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

However, it is worth mentioning that Mahoor was facing players ranked much higher than her.

Swimmer Haseeb Tariq was contesting heats for men’s 100m freestyle swimming. He jumped in the pool for heat number 2 and finished with an individual timing of 53.81. The Pakistani swimmer couldn’t improve his own personal best as he had aimed before the Games.

He finished 6th among eight swimmers in his heat while his overall position in the heats was 62nd out of 70 swimmers contesting.

He was 6.10 seconds behind the top ranked swimmer in the 100m freestyle heat while 5.37s behind the last swimmer to qualify for the semi finals in the category.

Pakistan will next be in action at the Olympics on Thursday when Judoka Shah Hussain Shah will take on Egypt’s Ramadan Darwaish in men’s 100kg round-of-32 bout.


More From Sports:

POA lashes out at PSB for not providing adequate support to national athletes for Tokyo Olympics

POA lashes out at PSB for not providing adequate support to national athletes for Tokyo Olympics
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi set to feature in Nepal's EPL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi set to feature in Nepal's EPL
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb confident of producing his best

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb confident of producing his best
Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job

Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job
Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados

Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados
South Asian women in sport: stories of grit and determination

South Asian women in sport: stories of grit and determination
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad, Haseeb Tariq to be in action tomorrow

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad, Haseeb Tariq to be in action tomorrow
Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka books place in third round of tennis

Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka books place in third round of tennis
Social media praises Talha Talib for reaching Tokyo Olympics sans proper facilities

Social media praises Talha Talib for reaching Tokyo Olympics sans proper facilities
Pak vs WI: Pakistan’s Test squad leaves for West Indies

Pak vs WI: Pakistan’s Test squad leaves for West Indies
Pak vs WI: After England defeat, what can Pakistan expect from West Indies series?

Pak vs WI: After England defeat, what can Pakistan expect from West Indies series?
Olympics: Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem starts training in Tokyo

Olympics: Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem starts training in Tokyo

Latest

view all