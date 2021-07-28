 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Rain delays West Indies-Pakistan first T20

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Rain delays the start of the 1st T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 28, 2021. — AFP
Rain delays the start of the 1st T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 28, 2021. — AFP

BARBADOS: Rain has delayed the start of the first T20 International of the rescheduled four-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat but steady showers prevented play from getting underway.

Following his success in the just-completed ODI series against Australia, the home side included left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in their line-up.

He will complement wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh, the "Man of the Series" in the 4-1 T20I triumph over the Aussies in St Lucia two weeks ago.

Pakistan are giving a debut to 19-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Wasim in a side which shows two other changes from the team which concluded the three-match T20I series in England earlier this month.

Sharjeel Khan comes in at the top of the order while Azam Khan slots into the middle-order.

Squad:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (debut), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrel,

Reserves: Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair

More From Sports:

Babar Azam’s lead over Virat Kohli in ODI rankings swells by 28 points

Babar Azam’s lead over Virat Kohli in ODI rankings swells by 28 points
'In no way did I intend to pass racist comments,' Mahoor Shahzad says in apology

'In no way did I intend to pass racist comments,' Mahoor Shahzad says in apology
Pak vs WI: Sharjeel Khan likely to replace Sohaib Maqsood in first T20, say sources

Pak vs WI: Sharjeel Khan likely to replace Sohaib Maqsood in first T20, say sources
'Aim is to play fearless cricket': Babar Azam hopeful about West Indies tour

'Aim is to play fearless cricket': Babar Azam hopeful about West Indies tour
Second Olympian sent packing following refusal to face Israeli opponent

Second Olympian sent packing following refusal to face Israeli opponent
Two more Pakistani athletes eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

Two more Pakistani athletes eliminated from Tokyo Olympics
POA lashes out at PSB for not providing adequate support to national athletes for Tokyo Olympics

POA lashes out at PSB for not providing adequate support to national athletes for Tokyo Olympics
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi set to feature in Nepal's EPL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi set to feature in Nepal's EPL
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb confident of producing his best

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb confident of producing his best
Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job

Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job
Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados

Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados
South Asian women in sport: stories of grit and determination

South Asian women in sport: stories of grit and determination

Latest

view all