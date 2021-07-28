PMA calls for 15-day lockdown in Karachi as coronavirus cases rise

Three people, without wearing their masks properly, could be seen walking on the streets of Karachi. Reuters.

KARACHI: Given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in Karachi, the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Medical Association Dr Qaiser Sajjad has suggested imposing a 15-day lockdown in the metropolis.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Sajjad said that according to governmental statistics, the positivity ratio of coronaviruses has risen to 30% in the city.

"If we count those people who have not taken a PCR test for COVID-19, the positivity ratio in the city has likely reached 40%," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that given the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, the government has no other option but to impose a complete lockdown.

Coronavirus death rate in Sindh reaches 1.6%

On Wednesday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that during the last 24 hours, the province saw 24 deaths stemming from COVID-19, making it one of the highest numbers in the province so far. Meanwhile, 2,672 new cases were detected from across Sindh.



“This situation is enough to assess the severity of the pandemic during the fourth wave, therefore, we have to be alert to control the situation."

In a statement, CM Shah said that 43 patients of COVID-19 died overnight, lifting the death toll to 5,903 that constituted a 1.6% death rate. Meanwhile, 2,672 news cases emerged when 20,438 tests were conducted that came to a 13% current detection rate.



He added that so far, 4,947,872 tests have been conducted against which 374,417 cases were diagnosed, out of which 88.4% or 330,836 patients have recovered, including 670 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 37,678 patients were under treatment out of which 36,292 were in home isolation, 1,341 were at different hospitals and 45 patients were in Isolation Centers. He added that the condition of 1,181 patients was stated to be critical, including 93 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,672 new cases, 2,042 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining district-wise statistics, CM Shah said Karachi has 2,042 new cases, of them 744 in East, 475 South, 404 Central, 209 Korangi, 116 Malir, and 94 in West.