Thursday Jul 29 2021
David Von Ancken, Seraphim Falls director, dies at 56 after battle with cancer

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Seraphim Falls director David Von Ancken, lovingly known as ‘DVA’, died at his home in California following a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

David directed several famous TV shows as well as film projects. The past two decades also saw him at the helm of shows such as The Shield, Person of Interest, The Following, Intelligence, House of Lies, MacGyver, The Crossing, and The Purge.

 'David was the kind of person who walked into a room and you couldn’t help but immediately gravitate towards him,' David’s partner in life and business Meg London-Boche said in a statemen.

‘His vibrant energy towards life and years of personal adventures carried into his extraordinary direction of television and film. He was constantly formulating stories in his mind and always eager to share them with the world,’ She added.

During his respected career, the episodic director worked on over three dozen series including Without a Trace, Gossip Girl, Oz, The Vampire Diaries, and The Mentalist.

Von Ancken even directed over seven episodes each of CBS’ Cold Case and CSI: NY as well as Showtime’s Californication.

