After 3.5-year investigation, NAB abandons Malam Jabba scam case

The Malam Jabba scandal surfaced on January 7, 2018. The NAB chairperson, after declaring it a classic example of corruption and misuse of authority, ordered an inquiry on January 9, 2018.

PESHAWAR: After taking three-and-a-half years to complete the investigation into the Malam Jabba scandal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) disposed the case without any further action.

NAB wants the case to be referred to the KP chief secretary for an investigation into irregularities in the awarding of contracts, The News reported Thursday.

A glimpse into the Malam Jabba scandal

According to the publication, questions are being raised over NAB's performance and on why the case was kept pending for three-and-a-half years if nothing was found.



In 2020, on orders of the Peshawar High Court, a senior official committee submitted a six-page report saying that 270 acres of land in Malam Jabba belonged to the tourism department and its entry to the revenue record was erroneous.

The former head of Ehtesab Commission, General (retired) Hamid Khan, had raised serious objections in his letter, IW/EC/MalamJabba/ 01, on April 15, 2015, saying the bidding process was suspicious.

The Samson Company submitted the amount late and it had no experience in the hotel industry. The letter said that the lease contract was given to a favourite company. Similar suspicions were expressed by the CM Inspection Team head in another letter on February 26, 2016.

But nothing happened.

The Ehtesab Commission had become redundant, while the CM Inspection Team’s report had been thrown into the dustbin.

Documents show that former CM Pervez Khattak, in two meetings on October 11 and December 19, 2013, decided to contact the Australian government or the PAF for the Malam Jaba project, but the tourism department did not contact them.

No feasibility, technical, financial or pre-qualification criteria were set for the project, the documents confirmed.