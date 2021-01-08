Can't connect right now! retry
Video of rave in Swat's Malam Jabba goes viral, hotel owner arrested

The music festival was held in Swat in December last year. Photo: Harvest Festival Pakistan/ Facebook

  • A hotel in Swat's Malam Jabba hosted a music festival in December last year in violation of coronavirus SOPs
  • A month later, the hotel owner and manager were arrested and fined after a video of tourists dancing at the festival went viral on social media
  • Both have to pay a fine of Rs40,000 each

A hotel owner and manager were arrested and fined in Swat after a video of tourists dancing in the open air at a music festival in Malam Jabba went viral on social media.

The arrest was made for allowing coronavirus standard operating procedure violations at a private hotel in Malam Jabba, a popular tourist destination in Swat.

The video shows young men and women enjoying and dancing at a music festival. The hotel hosted an event called Harvest Festival Pakistan from December 3 to 6 last year.

This is how you can report violation of coronavirus SOPs in Pakistan

According to the police, on December 4, 2020, a group of young men and women danced at a private hotel in Malam Jabba and violated the Loudspeaker Act and coronavirus SOPs.

A case has been registered a month after the rave.

Both the men have to pay a fine of Rs40,000 each, the assistant commissioner said.

