pakistan
Thursday Jul 29 2021
Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

KARACHI: Renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi and his wife Rubina Qureshi have reportedly tested positive for covid-19.

According to Geo News, the 81-year-old film veteran has reportedly gone into isolation alongside his wife after receiving the news.

For those unversed with Mr. Qureshi’s vast acting portfolio, he has been active in the entertainment industry since 1957.

His work extends not only national Urdu films, but the actor has also dabbled in a number of regional works in Sindhi and Punjabi.

His most well-known work comes from the movie Maula Jatt where he worked as the iconic antagonist Noori Natt. 

