Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ

China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends, and strategic partners, says Chinese defence attaché.

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion.

COAS says PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and their relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding collective interests.

The Pakistan Army on Thursday hosted the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion, while the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rang, Defence Attaché Major General Chen Wenrong, and officials from the Chinese Embassy and officers from tri-services of Pakistan also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, China’s Defence Attaché thanked the COAS for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA’s 94th Anniversary, the statement said.

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s view that the Pakistan Armed Forces are the mainstay of Pak-China strategic relations, the Defence Attaché said China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends, and strategic partners.

"No matter how the world situation changes, we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and maintaining regional peace and stability," he said.

The COAS felicitated PLA’s leadership and lauded PLA’s role in China’s defence, security and nation-building. Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the COAS said the Pakistan China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

In the evolving security milieu, the Pakistan-China partnership is becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability. the COAS said our past and present testify that we have never given in to challenges.

PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests, COAS concluded.