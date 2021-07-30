 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ

  • China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends, and strategic partners, says Chinese defence attaché.
  • COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion.
  • COAS says PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and their relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding collective interests.

The Pakistan Army on Thursday hosted the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion, while the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rang, Defence Attaché Major General Chen Wenrong, and officials from the Chinese Embassy and officers from tri-services of Pakistan also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, China’s Defence Attaché thanked the COAS for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA’s 94th Anniversary, the statement said.

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s view that the Pakistan Armed Forces are the mainstay of Pak-China strategic relations, the Defence Attaché said China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends, and strategic partners. 

"No matter how the world situation changes, we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and maintaining regional peace and stability," he said.

The COAS felicitated PLA’s leadership and lauded PLA’s role in China’s defence, security and nation-building. Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the COAS said the Pakistan China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

In the evolving security milieu, the Pakistan-China partnership is becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability. the COAS said our past and present testify that we have never given in to challenges.

PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests, COAS concluded.

PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021

Dr Ishrat Hussain resigns as prime minister's adviser

Justice Isa, wife 'unwell' with COVID: sources

Punjab governor refuses to sign bill allowing arrest of journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers

AJK election: PTI prevails in LA-16; number of seats won rises to 26

Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive

General elections 'can happen at any time', Bilawal tells PPP workers

Noor Mukadam case: Probe reveals Zahir Jaffer made several calls after murder 'to wriggle free of situation'

Complete lockdown in Karachi expected as Sindh corononavirus task force meets tomorrow amid rising cases

No extension in summer vacations; Punjab schools to reopen on August 2

PTA to form cybersecurity agency under new policy to prevent cyber attacks

ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding PTI's intra-party elections

