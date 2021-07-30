 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Ayeza Khan recreates Mahira Khan’s dance on ‘Noori’

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has won the hearts of the fans as she recreated dance moves from Mahira Khan’s Noori.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and posted a video wherein she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Noori, the song from Mahira Khan’s film Superstar.

Ayeza Khan, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, shared the video with caption ‘Noorani Noor har bala door’.

Ayeza’s dance video has taken the internet by storm and has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video has garnered thousands of views within no time.

Fans and friends showered love on Ayeza after she posted the video.

The original video song was part of film Superstar, released in August 2019.

The film also features Alizeh Shah, Bilal Ashraf, Hania Aamir and Osman Khalid Butt.

