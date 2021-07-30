Esra Bilgic extremely sad over loss of lives in forest fires in Turkey

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is in ‘indescribable sadness’ after four people were killed and over 180 injured in forest fires in Turkey.



Taking to Twitter Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, tweeted in Turkish language which reads: “I am in indescribable sadness. We are not prepared for any disaster.”

“Why did you leave the forest entry bans to today? Why can't we take action against anything?” Esra said after authorities banned entry to forests in İzmir and Balıkesir amid fires across Turkey.

Four people were reported dead Thursday and more than 180 injured as thousands of firefighters battled huge blazes spreading across the Mediterranean resort regions of Turkey´s southern coast.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that an investigation had already been launched.