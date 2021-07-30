 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Nida Mujahid Hussain

Pakistan vehemently rejects India's ‘false’ claims on AJK election

By
Nida Mujahid Hussain

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. File
Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. File

  • Pakistan summons Indian official to record protest on AJK election statement.
  • The Foreign Office says India cannot hide the fact that it is in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • "The people of AJK enjoy the fruits of free and participatory electoral process, while IIOJK bleeds under India’s illegal occupation,” adds the statement.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned the Indian charge d’affaires on Friday to categorically reject the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ “false, untenable and self-serving comments” on the recently-held elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The FO, in a statement, said the Indian charge d’affaires was summoned to convey Pakistan’s complete rejection of India’s sham protest and to reiterate Pakistan’s clear and consistent position on the Kashmir dispute.

According to the Foreign Office statement: “India cannot hide the fact that it is in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir. To perpetuate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), India has committed horrendous human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris over the past seven decades, and particularly since 5 August 2019.”

Related items

The FO stated the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India has been on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council since 1948, adding that it remains an internationally recognised dispute backed by the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The FO added that the people of AJK “enjoy the fruits of free and participatory electoral process, while IIOJK bleeds under India’s illegal occupation”.

“Despite the solemn commitments made by the Government of India in numerous official communications to the Security Council, to Pakistan, to other states, and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to abide by and implement the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, India has renege on these commitments over the years,” it added.

More From Pakistan:

Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM

Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM
Javed Sheikh says he may collaborate with Afghan actors to make films

Javed Sheikh says he may collaborate with Afghan actors to make films
Politicians, actors criticise new drama for trivialising harassment issue

Politicians, actors criticise new drama for trivialising harassment issue
Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer
PTI’s mission in Sindh: Is Arbab Rahim the right choice?

PTI’s mission in Sindh: Is Arbab Rahim the right choice?
Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar

Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar
Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report

Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report
Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events

Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events
Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases

Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan

Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan
PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates

PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates

Latest

view all