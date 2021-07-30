 
Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19

Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistani actress Sumbul Iqbal has tested positive for coronavirus, she informed her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza actor also urged her fans to stay safe and also pray for her speedy recovery.

Sumbul said “Covid positive, stay safe everyone.”

She continued “Remember me in your prayers”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with praying messages.

Earlier, Sumbul’s sister Kompal Shumail also disclosed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She said “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating."

“Taking all the precautions guided by a professional medical team. Please take care. Please wear a mask and follow other SOP’s”.

‘Remember me in your prayers and stay safe’, she concluded.

