 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Nida Mujahid Hussain

Javed Sheikh says he may collaborate with Afghan actors to make films

By
Nida Mujahid Hussain

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Javed Sheikh says he may collaborate with Afghan actors to make films

ISLAMABAD: Veteran actor and director Javed Sheikh hinted at a possible collaboration with Afghan actors in the near future to make films, a day after Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry articulated that the two neighbours should expand cooperation beyond the traditional security paradigm.

Pakistani media industry’s seasoned powerhouse performer was addressing a session at the two-day Pak-Afghan Media Conclave at the Pakistan National Council of Arts. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan should have cultural exchanges.

Sheikh, while clarifying that the idea is just in the nascent stage, said that he desires to take a few actors from Afghanistan and make a movie with Pakistani actors.

Continuing in the same vein, seasoned actor and director Usman Peerzada said that the two countries should have collaborated over films and art productions decades ago.

At the inaugural session of the Pak-Afghan Media Conclave, where prominent journalists and personalities from Afghanistan were invited to hold a dialogue with Pakistani counterparts, the federal information minister said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have always discussed security issues, but it is high time they should work together in the spheres of art and culture.

More From Pakistan:

Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM

Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM
Pakistan vehemently rejects India's ‘false’ claims on AJK election

Pakistan vehemently rejects India's ‘false’ claims on AJK election
Politicians, actors criticise new drama for trivialising harassment issue

Politicians, actors criticise new drama for trivialising harassment issue
Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer
PTI’s mission in Sindh: Is Arbab Rahim the right choice?

PTI’s mission in Sindh: Is Arbab Rahim the right choice?
Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar

Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar
Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report

Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report
Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events

Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events
Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases

Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan

Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan
PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates

PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates

Latest

view all