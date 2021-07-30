Javed Sheikh says he may collaborate with Afghan actors to make films

ISLAMABAD: Veteran actor and director Javed Sheikh hinted at a possible collaboration with Afghan actors in the near future to make films, a day after Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry articulated that the two neighbours should expand cooperation beyond the traditional security paradigm.

Pakistani media industry’s seasoned powerhouse performer was addressing a session at the two-day Pak-Afghan Media Conclave at the Pakistan National Council of Arts. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan should have cultural exchanges.

Sheikh, while clarifying that the idea is just in the nascent stage, said that he desires to take a few actors from Afghanistan and make a movie with Pakistani actors.

Continuing in the same vein, seasoned actor and director Usman Peerzada said that the two countries should have collaborated over films and art productions decades ago.



At the inaugural session of the Pak-Afghan Media Conclave, where prominent journalists and personalities from Afghanistan were invited to hold a dialogue with Pakistani counterparts, the federal information minister said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have always discussed security issues, but it is high time they should work together in the spheres of art and culture.