Practical exams of grade 9, 10 postponed till Aug 8: Karachi board chairman

BSEK announces to postpone practical examination of grade 9th and 10th.

KARACHI. Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah has announced the postponement of the annual board practical examinations for grade 9 and 10, till August 8.

According to Shah, the practical examination for the science and general groups of grade 9 and 10 will be conducted from August 9 to August 17.

“We have made the decision in order to keep the students and teachers safe from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as for their convenience,” said Shah.

He said that the headmasters and principles of the schools registered under the BSEK have been directed to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the contagion during the practical exams.

The SOPs include use of face masks, social distancing and other precautions.

The decision to defer the exams was taken in line with the enforcement of a lockdown, effective from July 31 to August 8, by the government of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah headed a meeting of the coronavirus task force earlier in the day, which was attended by provincial ministers, medical experts and representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).



As per the meeting's decision, the lockdown goes into immediate effect tomorrow (Saturday).

"Whatever we have notified is after consultations and taking NCOC on board," said the chief minister in a press conference after the meeting.



He said that no exams will take place from Monday-Friday and the two weekends that fall within the lockdown period.



The Sindh chief minister urged all the media persons to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, as all vaccines offer protection.

He said that in the next nine days, people should "forget about everything else, and just focus on getting vaccinated".



