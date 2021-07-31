Sindh govt amends notification regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Sindh government imposed lockdown in Karachi till August 8 amid recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday issued an amended notification regarding COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

According to the fresh notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, inter-provincial public transport will continue its operations as per schedule in the province.

Inter-city transport, however, remained closed amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, read the notification.

Exams of Cambridge students will be held on 2nd of August as per schedule under strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs and the students and the concerned officials are exempted from the coronavirus restriction, it added.

Earlier on July 30, after imposing a nine-day lockdown in Karachi starting from July 31, the Sindh government had completely banned public gatherings at educational institutes, training and coaching centres, and has also suspended the ongoing examinations till August 8.



Following the provincial government's orders, the Sindh Boards of Technical Education (SBTE) had suspended the annual exams 2021 for the Diploma of Associate Engineering till August 8. In this regard, the SBTE had already issued a notification circulated in respective organisations, technical education centres, and examination centres.

Meanwhile, the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology — two campuses of which have been operating in Karachi — had also issued a notification in pursuance of the provincial government orders. The FUUAST Acting Registrar, through a circular, had instructed the staffers and teachers to suspended on-campus academic activities. The varsity can call any of the teaching and non-teaching staffers for essential services. However, the registrar had said that online exams would be taken as per schedule.

Likewise, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi had postponed the practical examination of Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2021. The BSEK, however, had not issued any notification in this regard. The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) had suspended the first phase of Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations till August 8.

Meanwhile to the Universities and Boards Department had directed all the educational boards, degree awarding institutes, technical education centres, VCs and directorates to suspend the ongoing exams.

“All scheduled examinations from July 31 to August 8 of public and private sector universities, degree awarding institutes, and educational boards which come under the administrative control of the Universities and Boards Department are postponed. A new schedule of the examinations will be announced late on," as a statement issued by the Universities and Boards Department had said.