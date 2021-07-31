 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Talha Hashmi

Sindh lifts ban on pillion riding

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

File photo

KARACHI: The Sindh government has lifted the ban on pillion riding which was imposed as part of lockdown restrictions in the province.

Police officials told Geo News that the provincial government has issued the new directives which will come into force at once.

"Restriction of pillion riding is waived-off," stated the notification issued by the Home Department Saturday.

The government had on Friday announced that the travel in groups without keeping a distance of over three feet between the individuals is strictly prohibited.

"Pillion riding on motorbikes is therefore not permitted in any case," the notification had stated.

