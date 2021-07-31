Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Mete Gazoz on winning Olympic gold

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, congratulated Turkey's Mete Gazoz after he won the Olympic men's individual archery on Saturday, the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Engin aka Ertugrul took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Mete after he received the gold medal and felicitated him.

Tagging the athlete, Engin wrote in Turkish language which reads: “Congratulations, We're Proud.”

Mete Gazoz punched the air with delight after beating former Olympic champion Italy’s Mauro Nespoli in the men’s individual archery final at Tokyo 2020.

The 22-year-old reigning World Cup Champion won by 6-4 to claim the gold medal at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

The 34-year-old Italian, who won gold at London 2012 and is a former world and two-European champion, had led the first few sets, but Gazoz rallied to clinch the match.