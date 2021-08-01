 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Nadeem Shah

Afghan govt, Taliban, regional countries do not want Daesh to grow in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

By
Nadeem Shah

Sunday Aug 01, 2021


Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. 
  • FM Qureshi says Afghan govt, Iran, Taliban and neighbouring countries do not want Daesh to grow in Afghanistan.
  • Afghan forces have the capacity to combat Daesh, he says.   
  • He says some people are conspiring against CPEC, and Dasu terrorism incident against Chinese engineers was part of that conspiracy

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Iran, Afghanistan government and the Taliban do not want Daesh to grow in Afghanistan, The News reported Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Multan's Raza Hall on Saturday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the Afghan forces had the capacity to combat Daesh in Afghanistan.

He maintained that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional stability and Pakistan was consulting other countries in the region to ensure the development, prosperity, and uplifting of the war-torn country.

The foreign minister said that he had briefed the Chinese authorities over the Dasu terrorist incident — which claimed the lives of 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals — and both countries have agreed on making joint efforts to foil sabotage missions against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the project of regional development.

He was asked if the Taliban take over Afghanistan and warlords continue insurgency, then what would be the future of CPEC. The FM said some people were conspiring against the CPEC, and the Dasu terrorism incident against Chinese engineers was part of that conspiracy. However, he claimed that no group could harm the CPEC projects.

Related items

Speaking about other matters, Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken concrete measures for the establishment of the south Punjab province. He added that construction work had been started at the south Punjab secretariat, and nobody would be able to roll back the initiative of ultimate formation of the south Punjab province. Earlier, he presided over the District Coordination Committee meeting held at the DC office to review the activation of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Note: An earlier version of this story had misquoted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as saying that the Taliban would not allow ISIS to penetrate in Afghanistan. The error is regretted and the story has been updated with the foreign minister's statement on the matter.

More From Pakistan:

Moderna mRNA, ZF2001 vaccines show promise against Delta variant, says UHS VC

Moderna mRNA, ZF2001 vaccines show promise against Delta variant, says UHS VC
'Will be watchful, but not concerned': Munir Akram as India assumes UNSC presidency

'Will be watchful, but not concerned': Munir Akram as India assumes UNSC presidency
Two PTI MPs in contact with PPP, claims Saeed Ghani

Two PTI MPs in contact with PPP, claims Saeed Ghani
Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus, reports 4,858 fresh infections

Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus, reports 4,858 fresh infections
‘Malicious smear campaign’ against Pakistan: FO condemns former Canadian minister’s comments

‘Malicious smear campaign’ against Pakistan: FO condemns former Canadian minister’s comments
Shahbaz Sharif rejects 'fake news' of resigning from PML-N presidency

Shahbaz Sharif rejects 'fake news' of resigning from PML-N presidency
Karachi: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules by hosting wedding function

Karachi: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules by hosting wedding function

Pakistani man wins hearts on social media after Bollywood-style chase for wallet owner

Pakistani man wins hearts on social media after Bollywood-style chase for wallet owner
WATCH: Speeding water tanker in Rawalpindi leaves trail of destruction

WATCH: Speeding water tanker in Rawalpindi leaves trail of destruction
Bedlam at vaccination centre in Karachi's Lyari as visitors, police clash

Bedlam at vaccination centre in Karachi's Lyari as visitors, police clash
Karachi: Two arrested and several public places sealed for violation of COVID-19 SOPs

Karachi: Two arrested and several public places sealed for violation of COVID-19 SOPs
Justice Isa feeling better after being admitted to hospital: sources

Justice Isa feeling better after being admitted to hospital: sources

Latest

view all