Sunday Aug 01 2021
Karisma Kapoor shares unseen photo of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor shared a never-before-seen throwback photo with sister Kareena Kapoor to celebrate World Sisters Day and Friendship Day.

The Coolie No. 1 actor took to Instagram and shared the unseen photo with Kareena to wish her ‘happy sisters day’.

She wrote in the caption “Always at it together Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday”.

In the adorable photo, Kareena can be seen turning into a hairdresser for Karisma and giving her a makeover.

Later, Kareena also turned to Instagram and shared a fun video to mark Sisters and Friendship Day.

The Good Newwz actress posted the video and wrote “What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend'.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.

