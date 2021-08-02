 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Two policemen guarding polio workers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Two policemen guarding polio workers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • Two policemen deployed for security during polio campaign killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • The policemen were shot dead in two separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar.
  • Polio, which can cause lifelong paralysis, is now endemic in only two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on policemen guarding polio workers administering vaccinations in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported Monday.

The attacks took place in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar.

According to the police, constable Dilawar Khan was on his way to polio duty in Dera Ismail Khan when unidentified assailants opened fire on him near Atal Sharif area of ​​Kalachi Tehsil, killing him on the spot while the accused fled.

In the second attack, a Frontier Reserve Police officer was shot dead by unidentified persons in Peshawar within the limits of the Daudzai police station.

The cop was returning home from polio duty when the assailants ambushed him and fled.

Police say an investigation has been launched into both incidents.

The attack marks the latest violence against efforts to eradicate the crippling childhood disease in Pakistan.

Polio, which can cause lifelong paralysis, is now endemic in only two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Teams in Pakistan working to immunise children against the virus are often targeted by extremist militants.

More From Pakistan:

Can't have Zahir Jaffer killed in police encounter: Sheikh Rasheed

Can't have Zahir Jaffer killed in police encounter: Sheikh Rasheed
Foreign Office issues clarification on FM Qureshi's remarks over Daesh in Afghanistan

Foreign Office issues clarification on FM Qureshi's remarks over Daesh in Afghanistan
Karachi sees decline in ratio of Urdu speakers: census results

Karachi sees decline in ratio of Urdu speakers: census results
Moderna mRNA, ZF2001 vaccines show promise against Delta variant, says UHS VC

Moderna mRNA, ZF2001 vaccines show promise against Delta variant, says UHS VC
'Will be watchful, but not concerned': Munir Akram as India assumes UNSC presidency

'Will be watchful, but not concerned': Munir Akram as India assumes UNSC presidency
Two PTI MPs in contact with PPP, claims Saeed Ghani

Two PTI MPs in contact with PPP, claims Saeed Ghani
Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus, reports 4,858 fresh infections

Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus, reports 4,858 fresh infections
‘Malicious smear campaign’ against Pakistan: FO condemns former Canadian minister’s comments

‘Malicious smear campaign’ against Pakistan: FO condemns former Canadian minister’s comments
Shahbaz Sharif rejects 'fake news' of resigning from PML-N presidency

Shahbaz Sharif rejects 'fake news' of resigning from PML-N presidency
Karachi: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules by hosting wedding function

Karachi: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules by hosting wedding function

Pakistani man wins hearts on social media after Bollywood-style chase for wallet owner

Pakistani man wins hearts on social media after Bollywood-style chase for wallet owner
WATCH: Speeding water tanker in Rawalpindi leaves trail of destruction

WATCH: Speeding water tanker in Rawalpindi leaves trail of destruction

Latest

view all