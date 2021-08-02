Two policemen guarding polio workers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two policemen deployed for security during polio campaign killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The policemen were shot dead in two separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on policemen guarding polio workers administering vaccinations in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported Monday.

The attacks took place in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar.

According to the police, constable Dilawar Khan was on his way to polio duty in Dera Ismail Khan when unidentified assailants opened fire on him near Atal Sharif area of ​​Kalachi Tehsil, killing him on the spot while the accused fled.

In the second attack, a Frontier Reserve Police officer was shot dead by unidentified persons in Peshawar within the limits of the Daudzai police station.



The cop was returning home from polio duty when the assailants ambushed him and fled.

Police say an investigation has been launched into both incidents.

The attack marks the latest violence against efforts to eradicate the crippling childhood disease in Pakistan.

Polio, which can cause lifelong paralysis, is now endemic in only two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Teams in Pakistan working to immunise children against the virus are often targeted by extremist militants.