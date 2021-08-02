 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Monday Aug 02, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal shares a heartfelt note for son Devyaan

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who was blessed with a baby boy on May 22, shared a heartfelt note for son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Sharing a sweet photo with the son, the Ye Ishq Hai singer said “You are always in my arms but I still can’t get enough of you. This heart is now only yours, now and forever.”

She further said “How you simply came in my life and redefined the meaning of love for me. My little baby #Devyaan, Momma loves you.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars dropped lovely comments for Devyaan and Shreya Ghoshal.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Shreya and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first baby on May 22 and named him Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

