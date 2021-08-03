Pak vs WI: Watch Pakistan's training session ahead of final T20I against West Indies

Photo: Screengrab via PCB's Youtube video

GUYANA: Aiming to win the now two-match T20I series against West Indies, the Pakistan cricket team continues to work hard and participated in the training session held at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday.

Highlights from the training session were posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter and YouTube pages where the players could be seen practising batting, bowling, and fielding.

The practice session was carried out ahead of the 4th T20I match scheduled between Pakistan and West Indies for tomorrow at 8 pm, Pakistan time (11 am local time).



The Pakistan tour of the West Indies originally scheduled for four T20Is and two Tests has, unfortunately, been cut short as the first and third T20I matches were cancelled because of rain.

Pakistan was able to win in the second T20 by 7 runs.



If Pakistan manages to win tomorrow, Pakistan will win the T20 series by 2-0.

Remaining Series Schedule:

• August 3: 4th T20 match at Guyana National Stadium

• August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park

• August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park