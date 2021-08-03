Ushna Shah tests positive for Covid-19 even after mandatory doses of vaccine

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has tested positive for coronavirus even after the two mandatory doses of the vaccine.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor took to Instagram and informed her millions of fans about it.

In a statement, Ushna said, “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

"I am a relatively healthy person with a strong immune system but the bug got through, and the symptoms are extremely unpleasant. I shudder to think what would have happened had I not been vaccinated.”

“I urge everyone to wear mask, get vaccinated and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves!” Ushna said and added, “Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant is certainly not to be taken lightly.”



The actress further said, “If we have been in contact in recent days, please get yourself tested! Wishing you all health and wellness, Ush.”

She wrote in the caption, “To those I met recently, I vehemently apologise. I assumed it was just a viral- It wasn’t until the fever became unbearable & I lost my sense of smell that I thought to get tested. I am so sorry.”