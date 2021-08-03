 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Web Desk

Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away

Actor Aiman Khan and husband Muneeb Butt are taking time off from their busy routines to jet off the Hunza for a family vacation.

Accompanies by their one-year-old munchkin, Amal, the duo has posted picture-perfect family photos from their trip up North.

"We had a great time visiting @luxushunza amazing people amazing hospitality can’t wait to come again it’s like a dream so beautiful" captioned Aiman alongside an adorable thread of photos featuring Muneeb and Amal.

The celebrity couple was also spotted striking poses alongside the picturesque view of the valley and its serene blue waters.

 In another photo shared by Aiman, the family of three was spotted all smiles twinning in yellow.

At another instant, Muneeb Butt gave fans a glimpse into his "Daddy duties" as he helped Amal ride on swings.



