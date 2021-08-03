Peshawar man murders mother, niece after they refused to pay for drugs

Man was addicted to drugs, say police.

He demanded money for his drugs from his mother but upon refusal, he stabbed her and his niece to death.

The suspect also sustained injuries during the attack, say police.

PESHAWAR: An intoxicated man allegedly stabbed his mother and niece to death after the mother refused to pay for his drugs, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Police say the suspect demanded money from his mother to buy drugs but as his demand was not met, he stabbed his mother and niece with a knife, killing them on the spot. The suspect was also hurt during the attack and sustained injuries.

Police added that the boy was addicted to drugs and had also divorced his wife due to his habit.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, police said.