 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Peshawar man murders mother, niece after they refused to pay for drugs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

  • Man was addicted to drugs, say police.
  • He demanded money for his drugs from his mother but upon refusal, he stabbed her and his niece to death. 
  • The suspect also sustained injuries during the attack, say police.

PESHAWAR: An intoxicated man allegedly stabbed his mother and niece to death after the mother refused to pay for his drugs, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Police say the suspect demanded money from his mother to buy drugs but as his demand was not met, he stabbed his mother and niece with a knife, killing them on the spot. The suspect was also hurt during the attack and sustained injuries.

Police added that the boy was addicted to drugs and had also divorced his wife due to his habit.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, police said.

More From Pakistan:

Partial lockdown imposed in AJK to control surge in coronavirus cases

Partial lockdown imposed in AJK to control surge in coronavirus cases

IHC dismisses bail plea of suspect in delivery boy's gang rape case

IHC dismisses bail plea of suspect in delivery boy's gang rape case
Asim Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority chief

Asim Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority chief
Punjab Assembly unanimously approves Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill

Punjab Assembly unanimously approves Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill
Kashmir election: PTI wins speaker, deputy speaker posts in AJK Legislative Assembly

Kashmir election: PTI wins speaker, deputy speaker posts in AJK Legislative Assembly
Sindh Health Department to set up mobile vaccination units across Karachi

Sindh Health Department to set up mobile vaccination units across Karachi
'Vaccination lowest in Karachi, Hyderabad': Centre asks Sindh to improve COVID-19 response

'Vaccination lowest in Karachi, Hyderabad': Centre asks Sindh to improve COVID-19 response
CAA imposes new restrictions for inbound flights as fourth wave hits Pakistan

CAA imposes new restrictions for inbound flights as fourth wave hits Pakistan
Viral meme ‘friendship ended with Mudassir’ sold for $51,000 in NFT auction

Viral meme ‘friendship ended with Mudassir’ sold for $51,000 in NFT auction

Shahzad Akbar 'forgives' Nazir Chohan for 'putting family's lives at risk'

Shahzad Akbar 'forgives' Nazir Chohan for 'putting family's lives at risk'
China gifts two million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

China gifts two million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

Rapists, sex offenders 'should be made an example of': Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Rapists, sex offenders 'should be made an example of': Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Latest

view all