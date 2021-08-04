Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

Pakistani actress and television presenter Mansha Pasha has revealed that her mobile phone blew up next to the television while on charge.



The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and shared the pictures of her damaged mobile phone in the Story, saying, “My phone just blew up.”

She further said, “This is an older model I gave to someone to use and it blew up next to the tv while on charge!”

Mansha continued, “Super dangerous I lost all the data that I hadn’t transferred but thank God it wasn’t in anyone’s hand when it blew up.”

Earlier, Mansha Pasha, who is an avid social media user, shared her stunning photos on Instagram and won the hearts of the fans.

Mansha is followed by one million followers on the Facebook-owned app.