 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge
Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

Pakistani actress and television presenter Mansha Pasha has revealed that her mobile phone blew up next to the television while on charge.

The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and shared the pictures of her damaged mobile phone in the Story, saying, “My phone just blew up.”

Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

She further said, “This is an older model I gave to someone to use and it blew up next to the tv while on charge!”

Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

Mansha continued, “Super dangerous I lost all the data that I hadn’t transferred but thank God it wasn’t in anyone’s hand when it blew up.”

Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

Earlier, Mansha Pasha, who is an avid social media user, shared her stunning photos on Instagram and won the hearts of the fans.

Mansha is followed by one million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

More From Showbiz:

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini
Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo

Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo
Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos
Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’
Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19

Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19
Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video

Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video
Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral

Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral
Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here

Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here
Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant

Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant
Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'

Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'
Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'

Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'
Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away

Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away

Latest

view all