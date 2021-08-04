 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

YouTube to highlight up-and-coming creators on its 'trending' tab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Photo supplied by YouTube
Photo supplied by YouTube

  • YouTube says more than 1,000 creators are crossing the thousand subscriber threshold every day.
  • Says any creator with over a thousand subscribers will be eligible for the ‘Creators on the Rise’ tab.
  • Says it is launching 'Creators on the Rise' to celebrate and support upcoming talent.

KARACHI: YouTube has announced that it will add ‘Creators on the Rise’ to its ‘Trending’ tab to highlight and celebrate up-and-coming content creators with over a thousand subscribers based on their view count, watch-time, and subscriber count, starting today.

At present, videos are being uploaded to YouTube in a number greater than ever before.

With new formats being created, new stars and artists are born every other moment and more than 1,000 creators are crossing the thousand subscriber threshold every day, YouTube reported.

YouTube, to celebrate and support this upcoming talent, has announced that it will add ‘Creators on the Rise’ in the trending tab.

The ‘Creators on the Rise’ tab will be a new section on the trending tab on YouTube in Pakistan. Each week, a different creator will be highlighted and featured for a full day on the tab.

YouTube says any creator with over a thousand subscribers will be eligible for the ‘Creators on the Rise’ tab.

The selection will be based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, view count, watch-time, and subscriber growth rate.

YouTube is also planning to roll out to more languages in the future and the YouTube team will be involved in the process to help select eligible creators to be featured.

The featured creator will be informed of when they are featured so they can share the moment with their fans. YouTube hopes that the new feature will help the world discover new creators.

More From Pakistan:

Man confesses to killing, raping six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi

Man confesses to killing, raping six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi
'Tareen used me': Nazir Chohan calls it quits from PTI faction

'Tareen used me': Nazir Chohan calls it quits from PTI faction
Pakistan faces potential outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases due to infestation of flies: PMA

Pakistan faces potential outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases due to infestation of flies: PMA
Sindh schools to remain completely shut till August 8: Saeed Ghani

Sindh schools to remain completely shut till August 8: Saeed Ghani
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and surrounding areas

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and surrounding areas
Schools to remain open across Pakistan, except for Sindh: Shafqat Mehmood

Schools to remain open across Pakistan, except for Sindh: Shafqat Mehmood
We stand with Noor Mukadam's family, not our son: Zahir Jaffer's father

We stand with Noor Mukadam's family, not our son: Zahir Jaffer's father
PTI's Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected Azad Kashmir's new prime minister

PTI's Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected Azad Kashmir's new prime minister
Karachi: PTI MNA Amir Liaquat booked for allegedly harassing traffic wardens

Karachi: PTI MNA Amir Liaquat booked for allegedly harassing traffic wardens

Pakistani artist Shehzad Roy sings for the children of Kashmir, Palestine

Pakistani artist Shehzad Roy sings for the children of Kashmir, Palestine
'Dictatorial regime': Pakistan slams India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Azad Kashmir

'Dictatorial regime': Pakistan slams India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Azad Kashmir
Four Lahore girls missing since four days found in Sahiwal: police

Four Lahore girls missing since four days found in Sahiwal: police

Latest

view all