YouTube to highlight up-and-coming creators on its 'trending' tab

Photo supplied by YouTube

YouTube says more than 1,000 creators are crossing the thousand subscriber threshold every day.

KARACHI: YouTube has announced that it will add ‘Creators on the Rise’ to its ‘Trending’ tab to highlight and celebrate up-and-coming content creators with over a thousand subscribers based on their view count, watch-time, and subscriber count, starting today.

At present, videos are being uploaded to YouTube in a number greater than ever before.

With new formats being created, new stars and artists are born every other moment and more than 1,000 creators are crossing the thousand subscriber threshold every day, YouTube reported.

The ‘Creators on the Rise’ tab will be a new section on the trending tab on YouTube in Pakistan. Each week, a different creator will be highlighted and featured for a full day on the tab.

The selection will be based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, view count, watch-time, and subscriber growth rate.

YouTube is also planning to roll out to more languages in the future and the YouTube team will be involved in the process to help select eligible creators to be featured.

The featured creator will be informed of when they are featured so they can share the moment with their fans. YouTube hopes that the new feature will help the world discover new creators.