 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

This is how you can get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate online

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

This is how you can get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate online

  • NADRA launches new service to facilitate vaccinated citizens in getting their COVID-19 vaccination certificate. 
  • You can avail service by visiting NADRA website and paying a fee through e-Sahulat centres. 
  • NADRA initiated service because large crowds had started gathering at NADRA offices.

You can now get your COVID-19 vaccination certificate online in the comfort of your home.

The National Database and Registration Authority has launched a new service to facilitate citizens seeking their vaccination certificate. Vaccinated citizens can avail the facility from e-Sahulat centres.

To make things easier, NADRA launched this service after large crowds had started to gather outside NADRA offices. People thronged the vaccination centres after a scare was triggered by the spread of the Delta variant.

To avail this service, you will have to first visit the NADRA website of the National Immunization Management System: nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/certificate. 

You then have to click the blue button labelled "certificate for corona" on the menu bar.

This is how you can get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate online

Enter your CNIC number without dashes and its issuance date.

In the second phase, you will have to enter your name as per your CNIC or passport. You will then add a passport number if you have one. After selecting your ethnicity, you have to press the blue verification button.

This is how you can get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate online

You will have to submit a certificate fee at a nearby e-Sahulat centre and receive your certificate.

The fee can also be paid through Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards. For this purpose, you are required to enter your card number, the 3-digit verification code at the back of your card and other required information.

Related items

If you're using a debit or credit card, you will receive your vaccination certificate after completing your payment process by entering your OTP (one-time password), which you will receive on your mobile phone or by email.

More From Pakistan:

NAB approves fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif

NAB approves fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif
Was a 'group-wide software update' behind Chohan's U-turn?

Was a 'group-wide software update' behind Chohan's U-turn?
Sindh government likely to make changes to cabinet: sources

Sindh government likely to make changes to cabinet: sources
UK multi-millionaire becomes AJK assembly member on overseas seat

UK multi-millionaire becomes AJK assembly member on overseas seat
'You fall here and you will die': Canadian filmmaker on K2's bottleneck

'You fall here and you will die': Canadian filmmaker on K2's bottleneck
Age, gender, profession: How diverse is the new assembly of Azad Kashmir?

Age, gender, profession: How diverse is the new assembly of Azad Kashmir?
How Abdul Qayyum Niazi got the PM's nod for AJK's top slot

How Abdul Qayyum Niazi got the PM's nod for AJK's top slot
Punjab School Education Department makes vaccination compulsory for school teachers, staff

Punjab School Education Department makes vaccination compulsory for school teachers, staff
Man confesses to killing, raping six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi

Man confesses to killing, raping six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi
'Tareen used me': Nazir Chohan calls it quits from PTI faction

'Tareen used me': Nazir Chohan calls it quits from PTI faction
Pakistan faces potential outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases due to infestation of flies: PMA

Pakistan faces potential outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases due to infestation of flies: PMA
New AJK Prime Minister’s son is Labour party's councillor for London

New AJK Prime Minister’s son is Labour party's councillor for London

Latest

view all