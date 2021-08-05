This is how you can get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate online

NADRA launches new service to facilitate vaccinated citizens in getting their COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

You can avail service by visiting NADRA website and paying a fee through e-Sahulat centres.

NADRA initiated service because large crowds had started gathering at NADRA offices.

You can now get your COVID-19 vaccination certificate online in the comfort of your home.



The National Database and Registration Authority has launched a new service to facilitate citizens seeking their vaccination certificate. Vaccinated citizens can avail the facility from e-Sahulat centres.

To make things easier, NADRA launched this service after large crowds had started to gather outside NADRA offices. People thronged the vaccination centres after a scare was triggered by the spread of the Delta variant.

To avail this service, you will have to first visit the NADRA website of the National Immunization Management System: nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/certificate.

You then have to click the blue button labelled "certificate for corona" on the menu bar.

Enter your CNIC number without dashes and its issuance date.

In the second phase, you will have to enter your name as per your CNIC or passport. You will then add a passport number if you have one. After selecting your ethnicity, you have to press the blue verification button.

You will have to submit a certificate fee at a nearby e-Sahulat centre and receive your certificate.

The fee can also be paid through Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards. For this purpose, you are required to enter your card number, the 3-digit verification code at the back of your card and other required information.

If you're using a debit or credit card, you will receive your vaccination certificate after completing your payment process by entering your OTP (one-time password), which you will receive on your mobile phone or by email.