Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film ‘Prince Charming’ is out now

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film Prince Charming has won the hearts of the fans shortly after it premiered on YouTube on Friday.



Mahira took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously to announce the release of Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut Prince Charming.

The Raees actor tweeted “Prince Charming! Out now”.

Sheheryar Munawar also turned to social media and announced the release of Prince Charming.

The film has received thousands of views on YouTube shortly after it was released online at around 3:00 PM today.



Earlier, sharing the teaser of the film, Sheheryar Munawar had said “She was promised her Prince Charming. She only wants what was promised – is that too much to ask? A look into the morning of Sheherzade, as she splits her time between her husband, her daughter, and her lover.”



