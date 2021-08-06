Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Indian megastar Kareena Kapoor is crediting her children for inspiring her to write a pregnancy guide for to-be moms.

Kareena's much-talked-about pregnancy bible is ready for pre-order and the mother-of-two is sharing individual photos with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, before the book comes out.

"My strength... my pride... my world!" Kareena dubs her children.

"#MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies," the actor gushed in the caption.

Kareena's photo collage features two snaps, one with each of her boys. While she decided not to reveal younger son Jeh's face, baby Taimur was spotted with his iconic chubby cheeks and sparkly eyes.

Kareena added, "I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio."

