Shahbaz Sharif slams PTI govt for 'politicising Nawaz Sharif’s life'

Friday Aug 06, 2021

  • Shahbaz says decision to send Nawaz Sharif to London for treatment was taken by PTI govt.
  • Says false statements issued by govt in the name of political gains are shameful.
  • Says Nawaz's stay or return to Pakistan will be decided based on the doctor’s advice.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday criticised the PTI-led government for engaging in "petty politics" over the life of Nawaz Sharif and trying to "malign Pakistan’s reputation" by issuing controversial statements. 

Shahbaz Sharif said that "false statements issued in the name of political gains are shameful," adding that such statements malign Pakistan’s reputation abroad. 

"The Pakistani government should consider how its negative statements regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reflect on Pakistan’s reputation," said Shahbaz Sharif.

He further stated that "politicising Nawaz Sharif's life" is insensitive and inhumane.

The opposition leader also said that Imran Khan’s government itself decided to send Nawaz Sharif to London as he could not be treated in the country.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s stay in the United Kingdom and the possibility of a return to Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif said that it will be decided based on the doctor’s advice.

Shahbaz Sharif added that the PML-N has filed an appeal for an extension to stay in the UK and said that until the appeal reaches a decision, Nawaz Sharif is legally allowed to reside in London. 

