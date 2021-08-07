 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Web Desk

Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli for breathtaking snaps

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli in breathtaking snaps

Superstar Mahira Khan is redefining the traditional lehenga choli with her grace.

The actor recently modeled for a famous Pakistani fashion designer in a yellow tulle and silk lehenga choli set featuring floral motifs and swept fans off their feet.

Mahira paired her look with half-tied tresses and a nose ring with earrings.

The mother-of-one exuded sheer grace and style as she posed for the camera and her fans too could not help but garner love for their favorite star with multiple heart and fire emoticons.



