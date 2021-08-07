Tokyo Olympics: All eyes on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in javelin throw final today

Arshad Nadeem will compete in the Javelin Throw final in Tokyo Olympics today.

Pakistani athlete will be seen in action in the final contest, scheduled to start at 4pm.

Total 12 contestants will participate in the final competition today.

ISLAMABAD: With all the nation's prayers and hopes with him, Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem is competing in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final today.



In his first throw, Nadeem's javelin covered a distance of 82.4 metres. India's Neeraj Chopra threw his to a distance of 87.03 metres.

At the end of the first round, India ranked 1st, whereas Pakistan was in 6th place.

In the second throw, Chopra scored a distance of 87.58, whereas Nadeem's attempt resulted in a foul, because he crossed the line.

According to the details, in round one of the final competition, each contestant will be allowed three attempts to throw.

This will follow with the eight athletes on the top advancing into round two with three more attempts, while the rest will be eliminated. Six best of these throws will be taken into account.

The Pakistanis have their eyes set on Arshad as Pakistan has not won an Olympic medal since 1992.

The last Olympic medal for the country was a bronze, claimed by the Hockey team at Barcelona. Before that, Boxer Hussain Shah had brought an individual medal home in 1988.



Locals gather outside Arshad Nadeem’s house in Mian Channu

All of Arshad Nadeem's relatives, friends, and neighbors are very excited and confident that he will win a medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tents and chairs have been installed outside his house in Punjab’s Mian Channu and local people are dancing to the beat of the drums. They are all very excited to see their hero winning the competition.



Way to go, champ!

Meanwhile, in a statement, the PM Office prayed for the success of the star athlete.

“We pray for #ArshadNadeem's podium finish in the finals of the Men's Javelins Throw,” it said.

“With the nation's prayers and your hardwork, victory awaits you, insha'Allah.”

Arshad Nadeem qualifies for final round

Arshad’s throw of 85.16m was the best in his group earlier, in the group stage of javelin throw. This attempt brought him into the final game on Wednesday, giving the nation hope of bringing a medal home.

Later, he stood third in the overall group stage with India’s Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s Johannes Vetter on first and second positions, respectively.

The 24-year-old athlete is considered one of the strongest contenders to win the medals.

Having the season and personal best of 86.38m, Arshad has put himself among the top athletes of the competition, with only three athletes – Johannes Vetter (96.29m), Neeraj Chopra (88.07) and Andrian Mardare (86.66) ahead of him.

Arshad is Pakistan’s national javelin throw champion, undefeated since 2015. However, he has broken his own national records seven times during the last six years.