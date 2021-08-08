Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan celebrate as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses 1bn YouTube views

Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan celebrate as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses one billion views on YouTube

Pakistani stars Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan celebrated one billion views of their drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat on YouTube.

Iqra turned to Instagram and shared the poster of the drama serial and wrote in the caption, “MASHALLAH” after Geo TV's blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat achieved a historic milestone to become the first-ever drama to cross one billion views on YouTube.

It has broken all previous records in the history of Pakistani dramas.



Feroze Khan also took to Instagram and shared the same poster in his Story to celebrate the milestone.

Earlier, the Khaani actor said on Twitter, “I thank all the fans from all over the world for such love and appreciation. All praise is to Allah alone for such mercy.”

Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan essay lead roles in Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3.



