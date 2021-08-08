Hira Mani wins hearts with her killer dance moves in latest video

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has won the hearts of her millions of fans with her killer dance moves and the video of it has set the internet on fire.



Hira Mani turned to Instagram and shared a video from her dance class on Friday.

In the video, the actress can be seen dancing her heart out with her colleagues and the choreographer on the lyrics of two songs from drama serials Mere Paas Tum Ho and Do Bol.

She posted the video with caption, “Hiramani. App ka favourite gana konsa tha do bol ya mere pass tum hou.”

Hira Mani received love and appreciation for her dancing skills in the latest video.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.