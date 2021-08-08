 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Muharram moon sighting 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Ramadan moon, on the roof top of Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, April 13, 2021. — APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Monday in Quetta for the sighting of the Muharram-ul-Haram moon which will ring in the new Islamic year, 1443 AH.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will be held at the Deputy Commissioner office in Quetta.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet, simultaneously, on Monday, at their respective headquarters for the moonsighting.

Information regarding the sighting of the crescent moon should be passed on to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041; to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs, on mobile no 0300-6831822; and to Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Director (R&R) on mobile no 0333-2697051. 

According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon on Monday evening.

Thus, the first day of the new Islamic lunar year, 1443 AH, 1st Muharram, will likely fall on Tuesday, August 10.

