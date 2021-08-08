Lahore: Two dengue cases reported, secretary health issues warning

Close-up image of a mosquito. Photo: File.

Two confirmed dengue cases reported in Lahore, secretary health Punjab says.

Take precautionary measures against dengue, especially since Monsoon rains have also started, says secretary health Sarah Aslam.

Cooperate with health dept teams if they come to check for dengue larvae, she says.

LAHORE: The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab Sarah Aslam has issued a notification, directing the department to intensify dengue prevention across Punjab as two cases were detected in the provincial capital.

Per the notification, during the last 24 hours, two confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore.

"During this year, a total of 70 confirmed dengue cases were reported from all over the province, of which 33 patients have been reported from Lahore," the notification stated.

The notification also revealed that in the last 24 hours, 297,401 indoor and 66,398 locations were checked across the province while dengue larvae were destroyed at 137 locations.

Within Lahore, 8,947 houses and 3,651 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 65 positive containers were destroyed, the notification said.

Sarah Aslam appealed to the citizens to take special care of cleanliness and take precautionary measures against dengue, especially since Monsoon rains have also started.



She added that precautionary measures for dengue should be taken besides the precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Aslam further stated that citizens should be responsible and warned them to not store water indoors or outdoors as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquitos from breeding.

She also asked the public to extend their full cooperation to the health department teams if they come to check homes and business centres for dengue larvae.

She added that dengue fever is very dangerous and it can cause death.