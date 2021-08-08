WATCH: PM Imran Khan shares video showcasing importance of not giving up

Then captain, now prime minister, Imran Khan with the 1992 World Cup trophy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the conclusion of the Olympic Games on Sunday, shared an important message for his followers on Twitter, featuring a Tiktok video that conveys the importance of not giving up.

“I want the youth of Pakistan to watch the race and learn the most important lesson that sports taught me: you only lose when you give up,” wrote the premier.



The 62-second clip shared by PM Imran Khan shows an athlete falling down on his face during a sprint before getting back on his feet again and finishing ahead of everyone else.



Being a former sportsman himself, who as captain of the Pakistan cricket team led his team to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, the prime minister often draws parallels from sports to dispense important advice to the youth of Pakistan, who have long idolised him and continue to form a strong support base for his party, the PTI.

His message comes a day after Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem finished 5th in the javelin throw competition.

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' effort at Tokyo Olympics



While Pakistan’s journey at the Olympics came to an end without any medals won, Nadeem won the nation over, nonetheless, with his spirit and determination, and carved a name for himself.

And this is why the message shared by the prime minister teaches an important lesson to not only athletes, but people from all walks of life — one must never give up while pursuing their dreams.



