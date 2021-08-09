Karachi, Lahore report alarmingly high COVID-19 positivity ratios

View of a mall that remains open while provincial government ordered to close all markets at 6pm as a preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID19), at Hall road in Lahore on Monday, March 15, 2021.Photo: PPI

Karachi reports 21.4% coronavirus positivity ratio, Lahore 9.2%.

This is the highest positivity ratio reported by Lahore since start of fourth wave of pandemic.

Despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Karachi, Sindh govt relaxes restrictions on business, commercial and other activities.

Provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore continued to report a surge in coronavirus cases Monday as Pakistan battles the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Karachi reported an alarming 21.40% coronavirus positivity ratio Monday. Despite the high number of cases being reported in the city, the Sindh government decided to relax the nine-day lockdown period.



Shops, markets, shopping malls and businesses that had been closed on the provincial government's lockdown orders reopened Monday morning. A large number of people flocked to hotels early morning today.

Lahore, on the other hand, reported its highest positivity ratio since the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic started. The Old City reported a coronavirus positivity ratio of 9.2% on Monday.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad reported 16% and 5% coronavirus positivity ratios. Overall, however, Pakistan reported a slight decline in coronavirus cases as the country's positivity ratio fell to 7.54% on Monday.

Pakistan reports 4,040 new coronavirus cases

As per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 4,040 new cases were detected across Pakistan after 53,528 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours.

This pushes the total number of cases to 1,071,620.

There is a small downward trend in daily numbers, however, active cases continue to increase with the latest figure recorded at 83,298 cases.

In the last 24 hours, another 53 people have died of COVID-19. Two days ago, Pakistan had recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus, which was the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

Some 964,404 patients have so far recovered, whereas the total number of deaths has reached 23,918.

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't declined significantly, however, Sindh has lifted its lockdown as of today. Revised COVID-19 restrictions, which will last till August 31, have been announced by the Sindh government.

Life limps back to normalcy in Sindh as govt lifts lockdown

Business and commercial activities limped back to normalcy on Monday as the Sindh government relaxed coronavirus restrictions that were imposed from August 1.

However, the Sindh government has warned that if coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, strict restrictions may be imposed once again.

PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah, speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan Sunday had claimed that due to the nine-day lockdown period, a drop in cases has been witnessed.

Shah had regretted that the provincial government, "instead of being supported, is criticised".

He had said that all decisions taken by Sindh were made keeping in view recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre.

The PPP leader had said that if need be, a stricter lockdown will be enforced, adding that it was a tough task for the government to get the public to strictly follow coronavirus safety protocols.

Speaking of Muharram, which may begin on Tuesday, he said that indoor majalis will be allowed, subject to social distancing and wearing of masks.